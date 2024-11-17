Per “#io leggo perché” Artemare dona al Nautico il libro “Proteggiamo l’Oceano”

Porto Santo Stefano: Si, Artemare Club nei giorni scorsi ha comprato alla libreria Riva di Carta di Francesco Palombo nel Corso di Porto Santo Stefano il recente libro ambientalista di mare del famoso velista da donare alle studentesse e agli studenti dell’Istituto Nautico di Porto Santo Stefano, partecipando così all’importante iniziativa nazionale di educazione e promozione della lettura “#io leggo perché”, resa possibile dal sostegno del Ministero della Cultura attraverso il Centro per il Libro e la Lettura ed è portata avanti in collaborazione con il Ministero dell’Istruzione e del Merito. Racconta il comandante Daniele Busetto, con la sua associazione da anni combatte i faccendieri e inquinatori del mare e delle persone, “Proteggiamo l'oceano” il libro del grande velista Giancarlo Pedote parla degli oceani e delle creature che li abitano con un diario di bordo che ripercorre alcune delle tappe del Vendée Globe, una delle regate in solitaria più difficili – è partita da poco con Pedote a bordo della barca a vela IMOCA Prysmian l’edizione 2024/2025 - libro illustrato, ricco di emozioni e spunti da mettere subito in pratica, nel ripercorrere le onde e i venti affrontati, il diario mostra ai suoi lettori i pericoli che minacciano il benessere dei mari e dei loro abitanti, dagli incidenti petroliferi alle ondate di calore marino, dalla pesca a strascico allo scioglimento degli iceberg, dal surriscaldamento del pianeta alla spazzatura galleggiante. “Leggere necesse est” perché “in libris libertas”!

For "#I read why" Artemare Club donates to the Nautico di Porto Santo Stefano the book "Let's protect the Ocean" by the famous Tuscan sailor Pedone

Yes, Artemare Club in recent days has bought the famous sailor's recent sea environmentalist book at the Riva di Carta bookstore by Francesco Palombo in the Corso di Porto Santo Stefano to donate to the students of the Nautical Institute of Porto Santo Stefano, thus participating in the important national initiative of education and promotion of reading "#I read why", made possible by the support of the Ministry of Culture through the Center for Books and Reading and is carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Merit. Commander Daniele Busetto, with his association has been fighting the and traffickers and polluters of the sea and people for years, tells us about "Let's protect the ocean" the book by the great sailor Giancarlo Pedote talks about the oceans and the creatures that inhabit them with a logbook that retraces some of the stages of the Vendée Globe, one of the most difficult solo regattas - the 2024/2025 edition has just started with Pedote aboard the IMOCA Prysmian sailboat - illustrated book, full of emotions and ideas to be put into practice immediately, in retracing the waves and winds faced, the diary shows its readers the dangers that threaten the well-being of the seas and their inhabitants, from oil accidents to marine heat waves, from trawling to melting icebergs, from global warming to floating garbage. "Leggere necesse est" because "in libris libertas"!