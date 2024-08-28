I pirati tornano davanti la costa delle Torri dell’Uccellina

Si, mercoledì 28 agosto mattina è apparso improvvisamente nel mare davanti la Torre di Collelungo del Parco dell’Uccellina un veliero pirata che ha ricordato uno di quelli che infestavano il Mar di Maremma combattuti per secoli dai vascelli dei Cavalieri di Pisa e della Marina Pontificia, ma niente paura era la nave scuola “La Grace” con a bordo i suoi marinai vestiti in calzoni di stoffa, camicie di lino, calze di lana e calzature di cuoio da pirati di fine Settecento, che i maestri di tango Blue Moon e marinai yacht hunters, Tiziana Pagliuca e Sergio Santi, dal loro gommone hanno fotografato per Artemare Club. Racconta il comandante Daniele Busetto che “La Grace”, nome che si traduce in “Graziosa”, è un veliero costruito tra il 2008 e il 2010 da un gruppo di volontari nel cantiere navale egiziano a Suez con tecniche artigianali tradizionali, replica piuttosto fedele di una nave storica che solcò i mari tre secoli fa, progettata secondo i disegni che risalgono al 1768 dell’ammiraglio svedese Fredrik Henrik af Chapman nel libro “Architectura navalis mercatoria”, accreditato come il primo architetto navale che ha posto le basi della moderna costruzione navale. Il brigantino storico è lungo 126 metri, largo 23 metri e offre 37 posti a bordo, naviga tutto l’anno come nave scuola che promuove le tradizioni della vela, della storia della marineria d’Europa, i suoi ospiti navigano per istruirsi e per assaporare l’ebbrezza della vita di mare dei secoli scorsi. L’equipaggio è costituito in prevalenza da uomini e da donne di nazionalità russa, polacca, ceca e ungherese. “La Grace” è concepita in modo tale che neanche l’ammiraglio Nelson si accorgerebbe che è una replica, parola di Artemare Club!



Pirates return to the coast of the Uccellina Towers

Yes, on Wednesday August 28 morning a pirate sailing ship suddenly appeared in the sea in front of the Collelungo Tower of the Uccellina Park that recalled one of those that infested the Maremma Sea fought for centuries by the vessels of the Knights of Pisa and the Papa Navy, but don't worry it was the training ship "La Grace" with its sailors dressed in cloth trousers on board, linen shirts, wool socks and leather shoes from pirates of the late eighteenth century, which the Blue Moon tango masters and yacht hunter sailors, Tiziana Pagliuca and Sergio Santi, photographed from their rubber boat for Artemare Club. Commander Daniele Busetto says that "La Grace", a name that translates into italian language "Graziosa", is a sailing ship built between 2008 and 2010 by a group of volunteers in the Egyptian shipyard in Suez with traditional craft techniques, a rather faithful replica of a historic ship that sailed the seas three centuries ago, designed according to the drawings dating back to 1768 by the Swedish admiral Fredrik Henrik af Chapman in the book "Architectura navalis mercatoria", credited as the first naval architect who laid the foundations of modern shipbuilding. The historic brigantine is 126 meters long, 23 meters wide and offers 37 seats on board, sails all year round as a training ship that promotes the traditions of sailing, the history of European seafaring, its guests sail to learn and to savor the thrill of sea life in past centuries. The crew is mainly made up of men and women of Russian, Polish, Czech and Hungarian nationality. "La Grace" is conceived in such a way that not even Admiral Nelson would notice that it is a replica, word of Artemare Club!



