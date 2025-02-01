WE ARE VESPUCCI - torna in Italia la nostra nave più bella del mondo

Passerà nel Mare di Maremma tra il 3 e il 4 giugno

Si, la nostra nave più bella del mondo l’Amerigo Vespucci sta per fare il suo rientro in Italia, tornado ufficialmente nelle acque del Mediterraneo, l’aspettano quattordici porti di tutte le Regioni costiere d'Italia, da Trieste a Palermo passando per Ancona e Civitavecchia fino a Genova veleggiando davanti all’Argentario e nel mar di Maremma tra il 3 e il 4 giugno di quest’anno. Ad Artemare Club la voce è "WEAREVESPUCCI - Siamo il Vespucci siamo le varie migliaia di comandanti ufficiali sottufficiali allievi, marinai e diversi civili che si dono succeduti in 94 anni della sua vita facendo navigare la nave più bella del mondo orgogliosi di averla fatta veleggiare in tutti i mari e oceani del pianeta e visitare in centinaia e centinaia di porti dei cinque continenti", parole scritte con la gigantografia della nave scuola Amerigo Vespucci del comandante Daniele Busetto - ha fatto parte per due anni dello stato maggiore di bordo - che completa la mostra permanente con la sua collezione di dipinti, stampe, modelli, libri e foto visibili nei locali della nota sede dell'associazione nel Corso di Porto Santo Stefano ed in occasione del ritorno della nave nel Mar di Maremma con passaggio davanti all'Argentario sarà esposto anche il prezioso folder delle Poste Italiane del suo recente secondo giro del mondo. Viva l’Amerigo Vespucci, Viva la Marina, Viva l’Italia!

WE ARE VESPUCCI - our most beautiful ship in the world is back in Italy and will pass through the Maremma Sea between 3 and 4 June

Yes, our most beautiful ship in the world, the Amerigo Vespucci, is about to make its return to Italy, officially returning to the waters of the Mediterranean, fourteen ports of all the coastal regions of Italy are waiting for her, from Trieste to Palermo passing through Ancona and Civitavecchia to Genoa, sailing in front of the Argentario and in the Maremma Sea between 3 and 4 June this year. At Artemare Club the voice is "WEAREVESPUCCI - we are the several thousand commanders, officers, non-commissioned officers, cadets, sailors and several civilians who have succeeded in 94 years of her life, making the most beautiful ship in the world sail, proud to have sailed it in all the seas and oceans of the planet and visited hundreds and hundreds of ports on the five continents", words written on the giant poster of the training ship Amerigo Vespucci made by commander Daniele Busetto - he was part of the ship's staff for two years - which completes the permanent exhibition with his collection of paintings, prints, models, books and photos visible in the well-known headquarters of the association in the Main Street of Porto Santo Stefano and on the occasion of the return of the ship in the Maremma Sea with passage in front of the Argentario, the precious folder of the Italian Post Office of her recent second world tour will also be exhibited. Long live to the Amerigo Vespucci, long live to the Navy, long live to Italy!



