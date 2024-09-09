I corsi di Tango dell’Accademia Blue Moon in Maremma che cambiano la vita

Si riprendono a fine settembre i corsi dell’Accademia di danze argentine Blue Moon di Tania Grisostomi e Luigi Bisello con le lezioni di prova gratuita a Grosseto venerdì 20 e martedì 24 alle ore 21 e a Orbetello mercoledì 25 sempre alle ore 21 con i maestri Tiziana Pagliuca e Sergio Santi. Si, il tango cambia la vita, parole del comandante Daniele Busetto che ha iniziato a ballarlo -più di dieci anni fa al Tennis Club Parioli di Roma con i maestri Marcelo Guardiola e Giorgia Marchiori ora famosi ballerini di tango teatro e non era un "Ultimo Tango" ma l'inizio dell' avverarsi del sogno del “caldo abbraccio” praticato dopo una lunga pausa a Orbetello con l’incontro dei maestri Tiziana Pagliuca e Sergio Santi e dall’anno scorso anche a Grosseto con i maestri dei maestri Tania Grisostomi e Luigi Bisello. Lezioni di prova pertanto da non perdere per iniziare una vita diversa più bella chiamando per Grosseto il 3394017693 e per Orbetello 3473301956.



The Tango courses of the Blue Moon Academy in Maremma that change lives

The courses of the Academy of Argentine dances Blue Moon by Tania Grisostomi and Luigi Bisello resume at the end of September with free trial lessons in Grosseto on Friday 20 and Tuesday 24 at 9 pm and in Orbetello on Wednesday 25 always at 9 pm with the masters Tiziana Pagliuca and Sergio Santi. Yes, tango changes lives, words of commander Daniele Busetto who started dancing it more than ten years ago at the Parioli Tennis Club in Rome with the masters Marcelo Guardiola and Giorgia Marchiori, now famous dancers of tango theater and it was not a "Last Tango" but the beginning of the realization of the dream of the "warm embrace" practiced after a long break in Orbetello with the meeting of the masters Tiziana Pagliuca and Sergio Santi and since last year also in Grosseto with the masters of the masters Tania Grisostomi and Luigi Bisello. Trial lessons therefore not to be missed to start a different, more beautiful life by calling the 3394017693 for Grosseto and 3473301956 for Orbetello.