Ad Artemare Club il reportage di un Cavaliere del Mare delle Maldive da proteggere

Si, da mercoledì 8 gennaio ad Artemare Club il bellissimo reportage di foto e filmato delle Maldive da proteggere del Cavaliere del Mare di MareVivo, il professor Alessandro Maria Rinaldi, residente storico a Porto Santo Stefano e noto commodoro del Circolo Canottieri Aniene organizzatore della Lunga Bolina, la più importante regata dell'Argentario che lo scorso anno ha dato spettacolo davanti a Porto Santo Stefano con le vele rosa della Classe Este 24 contro la violenza delle donne. Il professor Rinaldi, simpatizzante da 26 anni pertanto da sempre dalla costituzione di Artemare Club, il guidone del sodalizio garrisce sulle barche dove regata e la moglie Maria Laura è stata vestita del blazer dell'associazione durante il festeggiamento del commodoro per i suoi cinquant’anni da velista nella sede di Artemare Club con la CRI Costa d'Argento, si è sempre impegnato molto per l'ambiente mare con MareVivo nelle competizioni veliche per l'avvistamento e segnalazione dei rifiuti in mare e recupero e i kit per quelli di bordo coinvolgendo anche l'UVAI - Unione Vela Altura Italiana. Nelle bellissime Maldive il professor Rinaldi ha documentato il delicato ecosistema marino da proteggere dall'overturismo incontrollato, parte dell'interessante materiale è visibile dal comandante Daniele Busetto la mattina per tutto gennaio nella sede di Artemare Club nel Corso di Porto Santo Stefano.

At Artemare Club the reportage of a Knight of the Sea of Maldives to be protected

Yes, from Wednesday 8 January at Artemare Club the beautiful reportage of photos and videos of the Maldives to be protected by the Knight of the Sea of MareVivo by professor Alessandro Maria Rinaldi, historical resident of Porto Santo Stefano and well-known commodore of the Aniene Rowing Club, organizer of the Lunga Bolina the most important regatta of the Argentario that last year put on a show in front of Porto Santo Stefano with the pink sails of the Este 24 Class against violence of women. Professor Rinaldi, a sympathizer for 26 years therefore always since of Artemare Club, the pennant of the association flies on the boats where he regattas and his wife Maria Laura was dressed in the blazer of the association during the celebration of the commodore for his fifty years as a sailor in the headquarters of Artemare Club with the CRI Costa d'Argento, he has always been very committed to the sea environment with MareVivo in sailing competitions for the sighting and reporting of waste at sea and recovery and kits for those on board, also involving the UVAI - Unione Vela Altura Italiana. In the beautiful Maldives, professor Rinaldi has documented the delicate marine ecosystem to be protected from uncontrolled overtourism, part of the interesting material is visible by commander Daniele Busetto in the morning throughout January at the headquarters of Artemare Club in Corso di Porto Santo Stefano.