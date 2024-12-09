Sara Coli da luce al Corso di Porto Santo Stefano con l'apertura della sede di S.Y.S.A & C.

Argentario: Si, Sara Coli bella trentenne santostefanese, con attestato di partecipazione al corso di formazione per arbitri e periti contrattuali specializzati nel contezioso nautico, sabato scorso ha inaugurato al numero 62 del Corso Umberto I di Porto Santo Stefano la sede di Super Yacht Service Assistance and Consulting, denominato S.Y.S.A & C, forte del bagaglio di esperienza trasmessa dal babbo Antonio da oltre 40 anni nel mondo dello yachting, comandante di mega yacht di lusso fino a 80 metri. Sara Coli con il padre hanno accolto con cortesia ed allegria le autorità del luogo e tanta gente con un ricco buffet sabato pomeriggio alla nuova agenzia. Il S.Y.S.A & C. è agenzia nata con l’idea di essere un punto di riferimento sicuro e affidabile per soddisfare tutti i tipi di servizi logistici di supporto per yacht e superyacht e non solo, per le richieste dei clienti più esigenti per food and beverage, pezzi di ricambio, prodotti per la pulizia, decori floreali, prenotazione porti e hotel, servizio limousine e aerei privati con la visita alla sede o contattando il numero di cellulare +393770208550 o per superyachtservicesassistance@gmail.com. Tra i suoi clienti vanta già armatori blasonati, anche del Middle East. Artemare Club per l'inaugurazione augurando "mari calmi e venti favorevoli" alla elegante agenzia di Sara Coli, dove il padre è presente raffigurato dalla pregiata statuetta da ammirare realizzata a San Gregorio Armeno come quelle famose di Maradona e la recente di Sinner, ha regalato una bottiglia di "bollicine" venete, da non rompere come nei vari della navi bensì da bere per festeggiare il suo coraggio e impegno, Sara che fa parte della migliore gioventù della Maremma e non solo, importante esempio per tanti altri giovani del territorio, parole di Artemare Club!

Sara Coli gives light to the Main Street of Porto Santo Stefano with the opening of the headquarters of S.Y.S.A&C.

Yes, Sara Coli, a beautiful thirty-year-old from Porto Santo Stefano, with certificate of partecipation in the training course for arbitrators and contractual experts specialized in nautical litigation, inaugurated last Saturday at number 62 of Corso Umberto I in Porto Santo Stefano the headquarters of Super Yacht Service Assistance and Consulting, called S.Y.S.A & C, thanks to the wealth of experience transmitted by her father Antonio for over 40 years in the world of yachting, captain of luxury mega yachts up to 80 meters. Sara Coli with her father welcomed the local authorities and many people with a rich buffet on Saturday afternoon at the new agency. S.Y.S.A&C. is an agency born with the idea of being a safe and reliable point of reference to satisfy all types of logistical support services for yachts and superyachts and beyond, for the requests of the most demanding customers for food and beverage, spare parts, cleaning products, floral decorations, port and hotel reservations, limousine service and private planes with a visit to the headquarters or by contacting the mobile number +393770208550 or for superyachtservicesassistance@gmail.com. Among its customers it already boasts emblazoned owners, even from the Middle East. Artemare Club for the inauguration, wishing "calm seas and favorable winds" to the elegant agency of Sara Coli, where her father is present depicted by the precious statuette to be admired made in San Gregorio Armeno such as the famous ones of Maradona and the recent one of Sinner, gave a bottle of Venetian "bubbles", not to break as in the various of the ships but to drink to celebrate her courage and commitment, Sara who is part of the best youth of the Maremma and beyond, an important example for many other young people in the area, words of Artemare Club!

Artemare Club



