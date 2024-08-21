Porto Santo Stefano: Si, dei Cantieri Perini Navi della Toscana ricordati in tutto il mondo per il recente tragico affondamento del Bayesian è anche Jasali II atterrato allo storico molo della Pilarella di Porto Santo Stefano mercoledì 21 agosto. Il comandante Daniele Busetto è andato personalmente a documentarlo per l’Archivio storico dello Yachting di Artemare Club e racconta che Jasali II superyacht di 53 metri poco più corto del Bayesian è un bialbero costruito da Perini Navi nel 1998 e riammodernato nel 2016. Può ospitare comodamente fino a 10 ospiti nelle sue cabine che comprendono una suite principale con letto king size e bagno interno, 2 cabine con letto queen size e bagno interno e 2 cabine con letto singolo e bagno interno. Prosegue il comandante Busetto che i super yacht da diporto Perini Navi sono famosi nel mondo, sono oceanici e considerati inaffondabili.



Luxury Perini Navi sailing yacht the Jasali II is in Porto Santo Stefano

Yes, of the Perini Navi shipyards of Tuscany remembered all over the world for the recent tragic sinking of the Bayesan is also Jasali II, which landed at the historic Pilarella pier in Porto Santo Stefano on Wednesday 21 August. Commander Daniele Busetto personally went to document it for the Artemare Club Yachting Historical Archive and says that Jasali II, a 53-meter superyacht slightly shorter than the Bayesian, is a twin-mast built by Perini Navi in 1998 and modernized in 2016. It can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in its cabins which include a master suite with a king bed and en-suite bathroom, 2 cabins with a queen size bed and en-suite bathroom and 2 cabins with a single bed and en-suite bathroom. Commander Busetto continues that Perini Navi pleasure super yachts are famous in the world, they are oceanic and considered unsinkable.