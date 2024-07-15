La strada degli innamorati all’Argentario

Argentario: Ci si innamora all'Argentario? Si, ci si innamora rivedendo una bellissima persona conosciuta l'anno prima per poco tempo ma frequentata con messaggi a lungo fino alla bellissima notizia del suo ritorno e così aspettarla al treno condividere gioiosamente alcune ore rispettando i suoi programmi per poi rivedersi qualche giorno dopo per molto più tempo, mattina insieme e poi pranzo in casa pomeriggio con divertente giro in vespa poi lunga passeggiata verso la via dei fari, la via degli innamorati, la via dell’amore di Porto Santo Stefano, sera e cena con amici riportandola dopo a casa per la sua serena notte e l'indomani mattina trascorsa a sorridersi di più, abbracciarsi passeggiare ancora mano per la mano raccontarsi, le parole mi mancherai, un altro bacio e la partenza e di nuovo messaggi infiniti con la voglia di amare, sperando con il tempo di sentire il desiderato “Sì” anche se pronunciato da tanto lontano e così guardando le foto rimaste di quei stupendi momenti di felicità e fare tanti programmi. Per la via degli innamorati sono nati nel tempo tanti amori duraturi, è una magica passeggiata che gode di una vista di mare spettacolare con la presenza di ben due fari storici che fanno tornare alla mente alcune romantiche parole della canzone “Questo piccolo grande amore” di Claudio Baglioni “un bacio, quattro risate e far l'amore giù al faro, ti amo davvero, ti amo lo giuro, ti amo, ti amo davvero”, ricordo di Artemare Club!



Lover’s road on the Argentario

Falling in love in Argentario? Yes, you fall in love seeing a beautiful person you met the year before for a short time but dated with messages for a long time until the news of her return and so waiting for her at the train to joyfully share a few hours respecting her plans and then see each other again a few days later for much longer, morning together and then lunch at home afternoon with fun Vespa ride then long walk towards the street of lighthouses, the street of lovers, the way of love in Porto Santo Stefano, evening and dinner with friends, bringing her back home afterwards, for her serene night and the next morning spent smiling more, hugging each other, walking hand in hand again, telling each other, i will miss you the words, the last kiss and the departure and again endless messages with the hope to read a “Yes” even if it is pronounced from so far away and so looking at the photos left of those wonderful moments of happiness and making many plans. Many lasting loves have been born over time along the way of lovers “La via degli innamorati di Porto santo Stefano”, it is a magical walk that enjoys a spectacular view of the sea with the presence of two historic lighthouses that bring to mind some romantic words of the song "Questo piccolo grande amore" by Claudio Baglioni "a kiss, four laughs and making love down at the lighthouse, I really love you, I love you I swear, I love you, I really love you", memory of Artemare Club!