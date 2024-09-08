La storia della maglietta Polo nella collezione di Artemare Club

Si, da lunedì 9 settembre visitando la sede di Artemare Club nel Corso di Porto Santo Stefano si possono ammirare le più belle “Polo” di yachting e di tennis delle migliori marche della collezione del comandante Daniele Busetto. Racconta il presidente della nota associazione nazionale di cultura di mare che questa pregiata maglietta, utilizzata originariamente dai giocatori di polo in India indumento dotato di un colletto chiuso da generalmente due o tre bottoni e a volte anche di un taschino e di solito realizzata in maglina con lavorazione a piqué di cotone thailandese o fibre sintetiche, è stata realizzata alla fine del XIX secolo e si è diffusa come capo di vestiario igienista per le attività all'aria aperta, la nobiltà e la borghesia inglesi fecero propria questa nuova tendenza che ben presto raggiunse Parigi e da lì si diffuse in tutta Europa. Artemare Club negli anni ne ha fatte realizzare numerose da donna e da uomo di tanti colori dalla manifattura GL di Orbetello per i suo eventi e sponsorizzazioni, nella foto una nuova polo sbracciata dell’associazione indossata dalla maestra di tango argentino Tiziana Pagliuca a lei vanno gli auguri del comandante Busetto e di tutto il suo Club per il prossimo compleanno, bellissime sono quelle che vengono prodotte per l’annuale regata della Lunga Bolina, organizzata dal commodoro Alessandro Maria Rinaldi del Circolo Canottieri Aniene. Visita da non perdere alla sede di Artemare Club, tutte le mattine dalle 10 alle 13, per ammirare anche le polo invernali a maniche lunghe!



Yes, from Monday 9 September visiting the Artemare Club headquarters in Corso di Porto Santo Stefano you can admire the most beautiful yachting and tennis "Polo" of the best brands in the collection of commander Daniele Busetto. The president of the well-known national association of sea culture says that this fine t-shirt, originally used by polo players in India a garment with a collar closed by generally two or three buttons and sometimes even a breast pocket usually made of jersey with Thai cotton piqué or synthetic fibers, was made at the end of the nineteenth century and spread as a hygienist garment for outdoor activities, the English nobility and bourgeoisie made this new trend their own which soon reached Paris and from there spread throughout Europe. Artemare Club over the years has had numerous made for women and men of many colors by the GL factory in Orbetello for its events and sponsorships, in the photo a new sleeveless polo shirt of the association worn by the Argentine tango teacher Tiziana Pagliuca to her go the best wishes of commander Busetto and his entire Club for his next birthday, beautiful are those that are produced for the annual regatta of the Lunga Bolina, organized by commodore Alessandro Maria Rinaldi of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene. A visit not to be missed at the Artemare Club headquarters, every morning from 10 am to 1 pm, to admire the long-sleeved winter polo shirts as well!