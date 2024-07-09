La nave scuola Amerigo Vespucci riparte dall’America lasciando il cuore dell’Italia a Los Angeles

Si, ha lasciato Los Angeles lunedì 9 luglio all’una di notte ora locale la nave scuola Amerigo Vespucci, la più antica nave militare italiana, visitata durante la sosta da migliaia di persone tra loro alcuni amici del Club Artemare che hanno contribuito agli scritti del comandante Daniele Busetto per raccontala più volte ai media italiani durante la sua sosta di sei giorni in California.

La nave più bella del mondo è ripartita lasciando il cuore dell’Italia, il ricordo del e del Paese in esposizione al Villaggio Italia e prosegue il viaggio veleggiando verso Honolulu sempre come Ambasciatrice UNESCO e UNICEF e da poco insignita anche del vessillo dell'International Maritime Organization - IMO, per sviluppare e consolidare collaborazioni in ambito accademico e universitario, soprattutto nel campo della ricerca scientifica e della tutela del sistema marino promuovendo, altresì, gli obiettivi ambientali del World Oceans Day.

Ad Artemare Club prosegue nella sede nel Corso Umberto 77 – 79 di Porto Santo Stefano l’esposizione fino al suo ritorno in Italia previsto per il marzo del 2025, tutti i giorni dalle 10 alle 13 entrata libera, della collezione di opere d’arte, modelli, libri, oggetti, tshirt e dal 10 luglio anche di un manifesto con le più belle immagini della sua sosta a L.A. e il francobollo appena emesso dalle Poste italiane per il suo tour mondiale, appartenente al comandante Daniele, imbarcato sulla nave scuola Amerigo Vespucci per due lunghi anni facendo due crociere, la prima in America nel 1986 per il centenario della Statua della Libertà che sentimentalmente legato all’America dedica i suoi reportage statunitensi ad una carissima amica di Atlanta.



The training ship Amerigo Vespucci departs from America, leaving the heart of Italy in Los Angeles

Yes, the training ship Amerigo Vespucci, the oldest Italian military ship, left Los Angeles on Monday, July 9 at 1 a.m. local time, visited during the stop by thousands of people, including some friends of the Artemare Club who contributed to the writings of Commander Daniele Busetto to tell it several times to the Italian media during his six-day stop in California. The ship the most beautiful in the world has left the heart of Italy, the memory of the country on display at the Villaggio Italia and continues the journey sailing to Honolulu always as a UNESCO and UNICEF Ambassador and recently also awarded the banner of the International Maritime Organization - IMO, to develop and consolidate collaborations in the academic and university fields, especially in the field of scientific research and protection of the marine system also promoting the environmental goals of World Oceans Day. At Artemare Club, the exhibition continues at its headquarters in Corso Umberto 77 – 79 in Porto Santo Stefano until its return to Italy scheduled for March 2025, every day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. free admission, of the collection of works of art, models, books, objects, t-shirts and from July 10 also of a poster with the most beautiful images of his stop in L.A. and the stamp just issued by the Italian Post Office for his world tour, belonging to Commander Daniele, embarked on the training ship Amerigo Vespucci for two long years making two cruises, the first in America in 1986 for the centenary of the Statue of Liberty who, sentimentally linked to America dedicates his American reportages to a dear friend from Atlanta.



