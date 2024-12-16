La Federazione Italiana Vela rinnova la governance

Si, sabato scorso 14 dicembre all’Hotel Ergife Palace a Roma si è svolta la 50ª Assemblea Nazionale Ordinaria Elettiva della Federazione Italiana Vela, che ha visto la partecipazione degli Affiliati. Presenti presidenti e consiglieri dei Circoli d’Italia, Artemare Club con una donna importante molto nota in Maremma e non solo per i suoi eventi velici che veste il blazer del sodalizio e ha documentato l’evento. L’Assemblea ha eletto il Presidente Federale, il Consiglio Federale e il Presidente del Collegio dei Revisori dei Conti per il prossimo quadriennio. E’ stato confermato Presidente Federale Francesco Ettorre con un ampio consenso, raccogliendo 472 voti (96,32%) su un totale di 490 voti espressi, sono stati eletti i membri del Consiglio Federale, rappresentanti delle diverse componenti affiliate, atleti e tecnici Fabio Giuseppe Colella (Sud) 272 voti (58,49%), Domenico Foschini (Nord) 258 voti (55,48%), Andrea Leonardi (Centro) 256 voti (55,05%), Maurizio Buscemi (Nord) 216 voti (46,45%) Giuseppe D'Amico (Centro) 194 voti (41,72%), Antonietta De Falco (Sud) 175 voti (37,63%), Nadia Alessandra Meroni (Nord) 111 voti (23,87%), non eletti Adriano Filippi (Nord) 123 voti (26,45%), Ignazio Florio Pipitone (Sud) 98 voti (21,07%), Manlio De Boni (Centro) 69 voti (14,83%), Luca Savoiardi (Centro) 2 voti (0,43%), rappresentanti degli atleti Caterina Marianna Banti 7 voti (70,00%), Ivan Branciamore 3 voti (30,00%), rappresentanti dei tecnici Guido Ricetto 9 voti (90,00%), elezione Presidente Collegio Revisori dei Conti Francesco Innamorato 235 voti (95,91%). La Federazione Italiana Vela con la governance rinnovata è determinata a consolidare i risultati raggiunti, promuovendo la crescita della vela a tutti i livelli. Buon vento alla Federazione Italia Vela da parte di Artemare Club!

The Italian Sailing Federation renews governance

Yes, last Saturday, December 14, at the Hotel Ergife Palace in Rome, the 50th Ordinary National Elective Assembly of the Italian Sailing Federation was held, which saw the participation of the Affiliates. Present were presidents and councilors of the Clubs of Italy, Artemare Club with an important woman well known in Maremma and beyond for her sailing events who wears the association's blazer and documented the event. The Assembly elected the Federal President, the Federal Council and the President of the Board of Auditors for the next four years. Francesco Ettorre was confirmed as Federal President with a broad consensus, collecting 472 votes (96.32%) out of a total of 490 votes cast, the members of the Federal Council were elected, representatives of the various affiliated components, athletes and coaches Fabio Giuseppe Colella (South) 272 votes (58.49%), Domenico Foschini (North) 258 votes (55.48%), Andrea Leonardi (Center) 256 votes (55.05%), Maurizio Buscemi (North) 216 votes (46.45%) Giuseppe D'Amico (Center) 194 votes (41.72%), Antonietta De Falco (South) 175 votes (37.63%), Nadia Alessandra Meroni (North) 111 votes (23.87%), not elected Adriano Filippi (North) 123 votes (26.45%), Ignazio Florio Pipitone (South) 98 votes (21.07%), Manlio De Boni (Centre) 69 votes (14.83%), Luca Savoiardi (Centre) 2 votes (0.43%), athletes' representatives Caterina Marianna Banti 7 votes (70.00%), Ivan Branciamore 3 votes (30.00%), representatives of the technicians Guido Ricetto 9 votes (90.00%), election of the President of the Board of Auditors Francesco Innamorato 235 votes (95.91%). The Italian Sailing Federation with the renewed governance is determined to consolidate the results achieved, promoting the growth of sailing at all levels. Good winds to the Italian Sailing Federation from Artemare Club!