Argentario: Si, uno spettacolo unico venerdì 12 luglio con il mega yacht Infinity, tra i più grandi del mondo con la sua nave appoggio Intrepid alla fonda nel mare davanti Artemare Club a Porto Santo Stefano. Racconta il comandante Daniele Busetto che li ha subito documentate grazie all’assistenza fotografica di Andrea Busonero per l’Archivio dello Yachting del sodalizio, Infinity è il più grande motoryacht di Oceanco costruito nel 2022 dalla rinomata azienda di costruzioni navali olandese con una lunghezza di 117 metri e un volume di 4.978 tonnellate, vanta una fusione di eleganza e ingegneria marittima all'avanguardia, il mega yacht offre un'esperienza di lusso per 16 ospiti, serviti da a equipaggio di 36 membri, ha una velocità massima di 20 nodi, una velocità di crociera di 14 nodi e un'autonomia che supera le 4.500 miglia nautiche, è dotato di servizi come una piscina sul ponte principale, un cinema, un beach club e due piste di atterraggio per elicotteri. Con Infinity c’è la nave appoggio Intrepid, un SeaAxe di quasi 70 metri costruito da Amels, con 21 membri di equipaggio funge da garage galleggiante per la gamma di giocattoli marini dell'Infinity, ha un hangar per elicotteri un centro immersioni subacquee e un ospedale completamente attrezzato, assicurando che ogni esigenza sia soddisfatta durante le avventure oceaniche. Il loro home port è Miami in Florida e navigano d’estate nel Mediterraneo e d’ inverno ai Caraibi. Mari calmi e venti favorevoli a Infiniti e Intrepid da parte di Artemare Club



The megayacht Infinity one of the largest in the world with its support ship Intrepid at anchor in front of Artemare Club

Yes, a unique spectacle Friday 12 July with the megayacht Infinity, one of the largest in the world with its support ship Intrepid at anchor in the sea in front of Artemare Club in Porto Santo Stefano. Captain Daniele Busetto tells us that he immediately documented them thanks to the photographic assistance of Andrea Busonero for the Yachting Archive of the association, Infinity is Oceanco's largest motoryacht built in 2022 by the renowned Dutch shipbuilding company with a length of 117 meters and a volume of 4,978 tons, it boasts a fusion of elegance and state-of-the-art maritime engineering, the mega yacht offers a luxury experience for 16 guests, served by a crew of 36 members, has a top speed of 20 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots and a range of more than 4,500 nautical miles, it is equipped with amenities such as a pool on the main deck, a cinema, a beach club, and two helicopter airstrips. With Infinity is the support ship Intrepid, a nearly 70-metre SeaAxe built by Amels, with 21 crew members it serves as a floating garage for the Infinity's range of marine toys, has a helicopter hangar, a scuba diving centre and a fully equipped hospital, ensuring that every need is met during ocean adventures. Their home port is Miami, Florida, and they sail in the Mediterranean in the summer and the Caribbean in the winter. Calm seas and tailwinds for Infiniti and Intrepid by Artemare Club.



