Argentario: Si, domenica 11 agosto pomeriggio Tiziana Pagliuca, una delle 26 donne titolate che vestono il blazer di Artemare Club, ha fotografato avvicinandosi con il gommone il “Seven Seas” il mega yacht di Steven Spielberg alla fonda di fronte la ex villa della Regina d'Olanda a Porto Ercole. Il comandante Daniele Busetto confermando che è proprio il “Seven seas”, in italiano “Sette mari”, di Steven Spielberg, già documentato l’anno scorso per il l’Archivio storico dello Yachting dell’Argentario custodito nella sede di Porto Santo Stefano dell’associazione, racconta che il megayacht di 109 metri di lunghezza è stato costruito dai cantieri Oceanco ed è in attività dal luglio del 2023, importante risultato della prima collaborazione di Oceanco tra Sinot Yacht Architecture, che ha curato l’esterno e l’interno, con l’architettura navale disegnata da Lateral Naval Architects, e Molly Isaksen Interiors per il design degli interni, primo yacht conforme a LY3 dotato di un sistema di evacuazione marina. Il famoso regista precedentemente nel 2010 ebbe un superyacht di 86 metri sempre con il nome Seven Seas, costruito da Oceanco yacht, con una velocità massima di 20 nodi e lussuosi alloggi, che ricevette vari riconoscimenti e il premio Academy Award, la nave da diporto venne ceduta nel 2021 al magnate dell’acciaio Barry Zekelman, amministratore delegato della Zekelman Industries, da lui lo rinominata “Man of Steel”. Il comandante Busetto aggiunge una curiosità marinara, i “Sette mari” erano citati dalla maggior parte dei popoli dell’Età antica e l’elenco degli stessi è diverso a seconda dell’epoca e del luogo, nei testi moderni si parla di sette mari comprendendo Oceano Pacifico settentrionale, Oceano Pacifico meridionale, Oceano Atlantico settentrionale, Oceano Atlantico meridionale, Oceano Indiano, Mar Glaciale Artico e Mare Antartico.



Spielberg's mega yacht photographed by a woman from Artemare Club

Yes, on Sunday 11 August afternoon Tiziana Pagliuca, one of the 26 titled women who wear the Artemare Club blazer, photographed Steven Spielberg's mega yacht at anchor in front of the former villa of the Queen of Holland in Porto Ercole as she approached with the Seven Seas dinghy. Commander Daniele Busetto confirming that it is indeed the "Seven seas", in Italian "Seven Seas", by Steven Spielberg, already documented last year for the Argentario Yachting Historical Archive kept in the association's Porto Santo Stefano headquarters, he says that the 109 meter long megayacht was built by the Oceanco shipyards and has been in operation since July 2023, an important result of Oceanco's first collaboration between Sinot Yacht Architecture, which took care of the exterior and interior, with the naval architecture designed by Lateral Naval Architects, and Molly Isaksen Interiors for the interior design, the first LY3-compliant yacht equipped with a marine evacuation system. The famous director previously in 2010 had an 86-meter superyacht also under the name Seven Seas built by Oceanco yacht, with a maximum speed of 20 knots and luxurious accommodations, which received various awards and the Academy Award, the pleasure boat was sold in 2021 to steel magnate Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries, which he renamed "Man of Steel". Commander Busetto adds a seafaring curiosity, the "Seven Seas" were mentioned by most of the peoples of the ancient age and the list of them is different depending on the time and place, in modern texts there is talk of seven seas including the North Pacific Ocean, the South Pacific Ocean, the North Atlantic Ocean, the South Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic Ocean and the Southern Sea.