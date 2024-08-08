“Here Comes The Sun" i Beatles ricordati da un mega yacht all’Argentario

Si, è arrivato mercoledì 7 agosto mattina nel mare di Porto Santo Stefano di fronte Artemare Club “Here Comes The Sun” l’89 metri mega yacht oceanico l’ammiraglia dei cantieri AMELS. Racconta il comandante Daniele Busetto di Artemare Club che lo ha subito documentato in italiano e in inglese per l’Archivio storico dello Yachting, raccolta unica e molto apprezzata dai media nazionali e internazionali, custodito nella sede del più che 25ennale sodalizio autofinanziato, l'89 metri Here Comes The Sun, nome che rende omaggio alla famosa canzone dei Beatles scritta da George Harrison che apparve nell'iconico album del 1969 Abbey Road, è stato costruito nel 2017 come progetto personalizzato con un'amicizia produttiva tra il team dell'armatore, il cantiere e i progettisti Tim Heywood e Andrew Winch, per godere al meglio la vita a bordo e senza tempo, il grande volume di 2.827 tonnellate di stazza lorda su sei ponti presenta un moderno e rilassante interno di lusso e servizi e caratteristiche eccezionali inclusa una piscina, lo stabilimento balneare e un eliporto. Mare calmi e venti favorevoli a Here Comes The Sun da parte di Artemare Club!



"Here Comes The Son" the Beatles remembered from a mega yacht in the Argentario

Yes, on Wednesday 7 August morning in the sea of Porto Santo Stefano in front of Artemare Club "Here Comes The Sun" the 89-meter ocean mega yacht, the flagship of the AMELS shipyards. Says Captain Daniele Busetto of Artemare Club who immediately documented it in Italian and English for the Historical Archive of Yachting, a unique collection much appreciated by the national and international media, kept in the headquarters of the more than 25-year-old self-financed partnership, the 89-meter Here Comes The Sun, a name that pays homage to the famous Beatles song written by George Harrison that appeared on the iconic 1969 album Abbey Road, it was built in 2017 as a custom project with a productive friendship between the owner's team, the shipyard and designers Tim Heywood and Andrew Winch, to enjoy life on board and timeless to the fullest, The large volume of 2,827 gross tonnage on six decks presents a modern and relaxing luxury interior and exceptional services and features including a swimming pool, bathhouse and helipad. Calm seas and favorable winds for Here Comes The Sun by Artemare Club!