Artemare Club in festa per i Busetto Re dei Remi

Si, Artemare Club è in festa e il comandante Daniele Busetto ha brindato in onore dei Busetto campioni rematori a Venezia alla tradizionale Regata Storica di domenica 1 settembre, la "Formula 1" del remo italiano, evento di punta della comunità veneziana che fa della voga la sua passione e filosofia di vita. Ad aggiudicarsi la bandiera rossa nella categoria delle Caorline a sei remi l’imbarcazione celeste con a bordo i famosi Roberto e Renato Busetto, Nicolò Schiavon, Fabio Donà, Mattia Baldin e Andrea Rosin. dei Gondolini a due remi è stato per il secondo anno l’equipaggio composto da Matteo Zaniol e Nicolò Trabuio, delle Donne su Mascarete a due remi la pluri regina del remo Luisella Schiavon con la figlia Lara Vignotto, dei Giovanissimi su Pupparini a due remi è stato l’equipaggio composto da Samuele Smerghetto e Alessandro Nardin e delle Giovanissime è stata la Mascarete con a bordo le gemelle Teresa e Angela Pinzan, si perché a Venezia come in quasi tutti i Pali d’Italia femminili le donne timonano. Tutta la manifestazione è stata ripresa dal TG2 della Rai con la bellissima ricostruzione storica di 800 anni di voga veneta raccontata con immagini dalla giornalista orbetellana Claudia Aldi, che ha ricevuto da tempo il blazer di Artemare Club come donna titolata del territorio. La regata storica di Venezia del 2024 è visibile da tutti su RaiPlay.



Artemare Club celebrates the Busetto’s King of Oars

Yes, Artemare Club is celebrating and commander Daniele Busetto toasted in honor of the Busetto's rowing champions in Venice at the traditional Historical Regatta on Sunday 1 September, the "Formula 1" of Italian rowing, a flagship event of the Venetian community that makes rowing its passion and philosophy of life. The red flag in the category of the six-oared Caorline was won by the light blue boat with the famous Roberto and Renato Busetto, Nicolò Schiavon, Fabio Donà, Mattia Baldin and Andrea Rosin on board, for the second year the crew of the two-oared Gondolini was made up of Matteo Zaniol and Nicolò Trabuio, of the Women on two-oared Mascarete the multi-queen of the oar Luisella Schiavon with her daughter Lara Vignotto, of the Giovanissimi on two-oared Pupparini was the crew made up of Samuele Smerghetto and Alessandro Nardin and of the Giovanissime was the Mascarete with the twins Teresa and Angela Pinzan on board, yes, because in Venice, as in almost all the females of the “Pali remieri” in Italy, women take the helm. The whole event was filmed by Rai's TG2 with the beautiful historical reconstruction of 800 years of Venetian rowing told with images by the Orbetello journalist Claudia Aldi, who has long received the Artemare Club blazer as a titled woman of the territory. The 2024 Venice Historical Regatta can be seen by everyone on RaiPlay.