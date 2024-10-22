102 anni fa nasceva l’Istituto di Guerra Marittima in Toscana

Si, in questi tragici tempi di conflitti nel continente europeo e nel Mediterraneo medio orientale, Artemare Club ricorda gli studi superiori degli ufficiali della nostra Marina Militare da 102 anni. Con Regio Decreto del 5 maggio 1921 venne costituito il Centro di studi e nel 1922 iniziò la sua attività nella stessa sede dell'Accademia Navale di Livorno, assumendo la denominazione ufficiale di Istituto di Guerra Marittima, affinché gli Ufficiali potessero meglio provvedere alla propria cultura negli studi per la preparazione e la condotta della guerra marittima e acquistare maggiore attitudine e competenza per i servizi di Stato Maggiore, un "libero centro di studi" ove si esaminava la propria esperienza pratica in rapporto ai principi della condotta della guerra, di formarsi, con unità di criteri direttivi, l'attitudine intellettuale a considerare e risolvere i problemi di strategia, di tattica e di organica. L'attività si svolse regolarmente fino all'inizio della seconda Guerra Mondiale nel 1939 per riprendere nel 1947. Nell'estate del 1999, nel quadro della generale riorganizzazione dei Comandi e delle strutture della Marina Militare e per tener conto dell'esigenza di valorizzare la sede di Venezia quale "Polo Culturale" della Marina, l'Istituto lascia la sede di Livorno e si trasferisce nella città lagunare, occupando le sistemazioni rese disponibili dal locale Comando Marina, contestualmente al trasferimento a Venezia, la denominazione dell'Ente cambia da "Istituto di Guerra Marittima" a "Istituto di Studi Militari Marittimi. Il comandante Daniele Busetto ha frequentato da capitano di fregata l’Istituto di Guerra Marittima a Livorno nel 1994, proveniente dall’Ufficio documentazione e promozione della Marina dove era a capo di due sezioni e in questo periodo sta valutando proprio a Venezia l’apertura della sede di Artemare Club, la prima delle famose Repubbliche Marinare, raffigurata sulla bandiera navale italiana, città con la sua laguna patrimonio mondiale dell’UNESCO e luogo di origine della sua famiglia paterna – a Pellestrina c’è un sestiere (rione) con il nome Busetto.



102 years ago the Institute of Maritime Warfare was born in Tuscany

Yes, in these tragic times of conflicts on the European continent and in the Middle Eastern Mediterranean, Artemare Club has been remembering the higher studies of the officers of our Navy for 102 years. With the Royal Decree of 5 May 1921 the Study Centre was established and in 1922 it began its activity in the same headquarters of the Naval Academy of Livorno, taking the official name of Maritime War Institute, so that the Officers could better provide for their culture in studies for the preparation and conduct of maritime warfare and acquire greater aptitude and competence for the services of the General Staff, a "free center of study" where one examined one's practical experience in relation to the principles of the conduct of war, to form, with unity of directive criteria, the intellectual aptitude to consider and solve problems of strategy, tactics and organization. The activity took place regularly until the beginning of the Second World War in 1939 and resumed in 1947. In the summer of 1999, as part of the general reorganization of the Commands and structures of the Navy and to take into account the need to enhance the Venice headquarters as a "Cultural Pole" of the Navy, the Institute left the Livorno headquarters and moved to the lagoon city, occupying the accommodations made available by the local Navy Command, at the same time as the transfer to Venice, the name of the institution changes from "Institute of Maritime Warfare" to "Institute of Maritime Military Studies. Commander Daniele Busetto attended the Institute of Maritime Warfare in Livorno as a frigate captain in 1994, coming from the Documentation and Promotion Office of the Navy where he was head of two sections and in this period he is evaluating the opening of the Artemare Club headquarters in Venice, the first of the famous Maritime Republics, depicted on the Italian naval flag, city with its lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the place of origin of his paternal family – in Pellestrina there is a sestiere (district) with the name Busetto.