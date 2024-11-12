Partita la flotta del giro del mondo in solitario a vela con sei donne e un Toscano

Sì, sono partite domenica 10 novembre da Les Sables d'Olonne sulla costa atlantica francese le quaranta imbarcazioni iscritte alla decima edizione della Vendée Globe, la regata intorno al mondo in solitaria, senza scalo e senza assistenza, gli skipper, tra loro sei donne e il toscano Giancarlo Pedote unico italiano in gara, dovranno percorrere più di 24.000 miglia - 45.000 km stimati per tornare in Vandea, veleggiando per doppiare a sinistra i tre grandi capi degli oceani australi alla fine del mondo, Buona Speranza in Africa, Leeuwin in Australia e Capo Horn in Sud America. L'obiettivo più ambizioso è completare la regata, ma c'è chi punta a battere il record che appartiene al francese Armel Le Cléac'h, stabilito nel 2016-2017 di 74 giorni e tre ore. Racconta il comandante Daniele Busetto di Artemare Club che seguirà l’importante competizione velica chiamata “l’Everest delle regate”, i partecipanti provengono per lo più dalla Francia - 27 skipper, ma anche da Cina, Giappone, Gran Bretagna, Germania, Svizzera, Belgio, Ungheria e Italia rappresentata dal 40enne Giancarlo Pedote, il velista fiorentino che ha colorato di bianco rosso e verde i foil della barca con nome del suo storico partner Prysmian. Le sei donne skipper sono la veterana britannica Sam Davies con l’imbarcazione Initiatives-Coeur 4, che partecipa alla sua quarta Vendée Globe, altre tre sono alla loro seconda partecipazione la franco-tedesca Isabelle Joschke su MACSF, la britannica Pip Hare su Medallia e la francese Clarisse Crémer su L’Occitane en Provence, per la prima volta Justine Mettraux su Teamwork-Team SNEF e Violette Dorange su Devenir che ha soli 23 anni, la skipper più giovane di sempre nella storia della regata l'ultima a lasciare terra domenica scorsa non trattenendo le lacrime per l'emozione. Nessuna donna finora ha mai vinto questa impegnativa regata, solo Ellen MacArthur è arrivata seconda nel 2000-2001, diventando l’unica a salire sul podio. La Vendée Globe si può seguire sul canale YouTube dedicato e con gli articoli di Alberto Morici su Sailbiz. Buon vento, Bon vent and Fair winds a tutti i partecipanti, specialmente alle donne veliste e al Toscano Pedote da parte di Artemare Club!

The solo round-the-world sailing fleet has set off with six women and a Tuscan

Yes, the forty boats entered in the tenth edition of the Vendée Globe, the solo round-the-world regatta without stopovers and without assistance, set off on Sunday 10 November from Les Sables d'Olonne on the French Atlantic coast, the skippers, including six women and the Tuscan Giancarlo Pedote the only Italian in the race, will have to cover more than 24,000 miles - an estimated 45,000 km to return to the Vandea, sailing to round the three great capes of the southern oceans at the end of the world, Good Hope in Africa, Leeuwin in Australia and Cape Horn in South America. The most ambitious goal is to complete the race, but there are those who aim to beat the record that belongs to the French Armel Le Cléac'h, set in 2016-2017 of 74 days and three hours. Commander Daniele Busetto of Artemare Club will follow the important sailing competition called "the Everest of regattas", the participants come mostly from France, 27 skippers, but also from China, Japan, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Hungary and Italy represented by the 40-year-old Giancarlo Pedote, the Florentine sailor colored the foils of the boat with the name of his historic partner Prysmian in white, red and green. The six female skippers are the British veteran Sam Davies with the boat Initiatives-Coeur 4, who participates fourth Vendée Globe, three others are at their second participation, the Franco-German Isabelle Joschke on MACSF, the British Pip Hare on Medallia and the French Clarisse Crémer on L'Occitane en Provence, for the first time Justine Mettraux on Teamwork-Team SNEF and Violette Dorange on Devenir who is only 23 years old, the youngest skipper ever in the history of the regatta the last to leave land on Sunday not holding back tears of emotion. No woman has ever won this challenging regatta so far, only Ellen MacArthur finished second in 2000-2001, becoming the only one to get on the podium. The Vendée Globe can be followed on the dedicated YouTube channel and with Alberto Morici's articles on Sailbiz. Buon vento, Bon vent and Fair winds to all participants, especially to the women sailors and the Toscano Pedote by Artemare Club!