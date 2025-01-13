Mare Forza 5 documentato dalla sede di Artemare Club di Porto Santo Stefano

Porto Santo Stefano: Si, mare impressionante da veri marinai lunedì 13 gennaio, documentato con foto e filmati dalla sede di Artemare Club a Porto Santo Stefano, affacciata sul lungomare Giugiaro, mare da molto mosso ad agitato per tutta la giornata con onde fino a 3 metri e venti forti provenienti dai quadranti nord orientali con un’intensità fino a 60 km/h che ha fatto garrire continuamente il guidone del sodalizio. Il comandante Daniele Busetto rinnova le sue ripetute raccomandazioni, da anni e anni anche riportate sui media più volte, di proteggere la piazza delle Meraviglie allungando il molo Sanità della Pilarella creando così un riparo yachting anche d’inverno e la ricostruzione delle bocche del porto canale di Santa Liberata ormai totalmente in rovina e sopraelevando i frangiflutti di Cala Galera e Porto Ercole. Sì, perché tutte le ricerche serie mettono in allarme riguardo all‘innalzamento del livello del mar Tirreno per gli incontrollabili cambiamenti climatici dovuti alle modifiche ambientali, con scenari che potrebbero avere un impatto devastante sulle popolazioni costiere dell’Italia, i report degli studi con le proiezioni sono disponibili presso la sede di Artemare Club.

Sea Force 5 and more documented by the Artemare Club

of Porto Santo Stefano

Yes, impressive sea for real sailors on Monday 13 January, documented with photos and yarns from the headquarters of Artemare Club in Porto Santo Stefano, overlooking the Giugiaro seafront, very rough to rough sea throughout the day with waves up to 3 meters and strong winds from the north-eastern quadrants with an intensity of up to 60 km / h that made the association's pennant continuously flutter. Commander Daniele Busetto renews his repeated recommendations, for years and years also reported in the media several times, to protect the Piazza delle Meraviglie by lengthening the Sanità della Pilarella pier, thus creating a yachting shelter even in winter and the reconstruction of the mouths of the canal port of Santa Liberata now totally in ruins and raising the breakwaters of Cala Galera and Porto Ercole. Yes, because all serious research warns about the rise in the level of the Tyrrhenian Sea due to uncontrollable climate change due to environmental changes, with scenarios that could have a devastating impact on the coastal populations of Italy, the reports of the studies with projections are available at the headquarters of Artemare Club.