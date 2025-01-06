Artemare Club ricorda il Robinson Crusoe italiano custode del paradiso

Sì, per la recente scomparsa a 85 anni di Mauro Morandi, custode-eremita dell’isola di Budelli, per 32 anni chiamato il Robinson Crusoe contemporaneo e guardiano del paradiso dell’isola di Budelli di cui era stato l’unico abitante Artemare Club espone nella propria sede di Porto Santo Stefano i libri, della biblioteca del sodalizio, pubblicati con la sua storia che assomiglia ad una favola, tanto da suscitare interesse praticamente in tutto il mondo. Racconta di lui il comandante Daniele Busetto che ha avuto la fortuna di incontrarlo durante una visita in Sardegna e le sue isole, originario di Modena insegnante di educazione fisica nel 1989 intraprese un viaggio in barca a vela con gli amici. facendo tappa all’isola di Budelli in Sardegna e qui conobbe il custode che nel giro di un paio di giorni se ne andò prendendo il suo posto e rimanendo lì nella sola baracca dell’isola famosa per la sabbia rosa e le acque cristalline svolgendo il ruolo di guardiano per i turisti, scacciando chi voleva portarsi a casa un sacchetto di sabbia rosa o a fare il bagno lì vietato e facendo da guida ai più curiosi lungo le bellezze dell’isola che per lui non aveva segreti. La pace e la solitudine gli piaceva ma gli ultimi anni dopo varie cause con lo Stato, diventato proprietario di Budelli, dovette lasciare l'isola e passare gli ultimi anni della sua vita in una piccola casa a La Maddalena.

Artemare Club recalls the Italian Robinson Crusoe guardian of paradise

Yes, for the recent death at the age of 85 of Mauro Morandi, guardian-hermit of the island of Budelli, for 32 years called the contemporary Robinson Crusoe and guardian of the paradise of the island of Budelli of which he had been the only inhabitant with the exhibition in his headquarters in Porto Santo Stefano the books, of the library of the association, published with his story that resembles a fairy tale, so much so that it aroused interest practically all over the world. Commander Daniele Busetto, who was lucky enough to meet him during a visit to Sardinia and its islands, originally from Modena, tells about him, physical education teacher in 1989 he embarked on a sailing trip with friends, stopping at the island of Budelli in Sardinia and here he met the caretaker who within a couple of days left, taking his place and remaining there in the only shack on the island famous for its pink sand and crystal clear waters, playing the role of guardian for tourists, chasing away those who wanted to take home a bag of pink sand or swimming there forbidden and acting as a guide to most curious along the beauties of the island that had no secrets for him. He liked peace and solitude but in the last years after various lawsuits with the State that became the owner of Budelli, he had to leave the island and spend the last years of his life in a small house in La Maddalena.



