Artemare Club ammaina il vessillo per l’affondamento del super yacht a vela Bayesian

Si, stamattina presto è stato ammainato il vessillo di Artemare Club nella sede di porto Santo Stefano subito dopo aver appreso la tragica notizia dell’affondamento del super yacht Perini Navi Bayesian, varato nel 2008 col nome di Salute, al largo delle coste della Sicilia. Tragedia di mare pare avvenuta per un improvviso fortissimo fortunale in circostanze ancora sotto investigazione della conduzione della nave da diporto a vela. Voci locali affermano che Bayesian sia affondato alle 4 circa preso in pieno da una tromba d’aria mentre era ancorato in rada a 300 metri dal porto di Porticello, vicino Palermo accanto ad un altro veliero che ha prestato soccorso. Dei 22 presenti a bordo 15 sono stati tratti in salvo, un cadavere di un uomo è stato ritrovato non lontano dal luogo dell’affondamento e 6 dispersi pare sarebbero stati individuati dai sub delle operazioni di ricerca intrappolati dentro lo scafo, inabissato a 49 di metri di profondità. Racconta il comandante Daniele Busetto, profondamente rattristato per questa inimmaginabile tragedia nautica, dai dati dell’Archivio storico dello Yachting di Artemare Club il Bayesian di 56 metri è stato varato in Toscana a Viareggio da Perini Navi, attualmente batteva bandiera inglese, super yacht a vela, la cui architettura navale è stata realizzata in collaborazione con Ron Holland, ultima unità della fortunata serie da 56 metri del Cantiere Viareggino di superyacht famoso nel mondo, interamente realizzata in alluminio, armata a sloop e dotata di un albero di 75 metri, il più grande mai realizzato in alluminio. I suoi interni sono stati progettati da Rémi Tessier.



Artemare Club lowers the flag for the sinking of the sailing superyacht Bayesian

by the Tuscan shipyards Perini Navi

Yes, early this morning the Artemare Club flag was lowered at the Porto Santo Stefano headquarters immediately after learning the tragic news of the sinking of the superyacht Perini Navi Bayesian, launched in 2008 under the name of Salute, off the coast of Sicily. A tragedy at sea seems to have occurred due to a sudden very strong storm in circumstances still under investigation of the management of the sailing pleasure ship. Local sources say that Bayesian sank at about 4 a.m. caught in full by a whirlwind while he was anchored in the roadstead 300 meters from the port of Porticello, near Palermo next to another sailing ship that provided rescue. Of the 22 on board, 15 were rescued, a man's body was found not far from the site of the sinking and 6 missing people were apparently identified by the divers of the search operations trapped inside the hull, sunk at a depth of 49 meters. According to commander Daniele Busetto, deeply saddened by this unimaginable nautical tragedy, from data by Artemare Club Yachting Historical Archive, the 56-meter Bayesian was launched in Tuscany in Viareggio by Perini Navi, currently flying the English flag, a sailing super yacht, whose naval architecture was built in collaboration with Ron Holland, the latest unit in the successful 56-meter series of the world-famous superyacht from the Viareggio Shipyard, made entirely of aluminum, rigged with a sloop and equipped with a 75-meter mast, the largest ever made of aluminum. Its interiors were designed by Rémi Tessier.