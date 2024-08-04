Ad Artemare Club “Giochi di pace, l’anima delle Olimpiadi e delle Paralimpiadi”

Argentario: Si, dal primo weekend di agosto Artemare Club espone il libro “Giochi di pace, l’anima delle Olimpiadi e delle Paralimpiadi” il volume sul vero spirito delle Olimpiadi curato dal generale della Guardia di Finanza Vincenzo Parrinello edito dalla Libreria Editrice Vaticana e promosso da Athletica Vaticana con la prefazione di Papa Francesco che rilancia la tregua olimpica e lo sport come antidoto alla guerra. Il volume, che è stato presentato allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma, esalta lo sport oggi più che mai come opportunità di pace, per il suo linguaggio popolare e universale, in particolare con la tregua olimpica proposta dalle Nazioni Unite per le Olimpiadi e le Paralimpiadi estive a Parigi. Attraverso numerose testimonianze dei protagonisti dello sport è una guida, un manuale per vivere l'anima e i valori dei Giochi, andando al cuore delle storie delle donne e degli uomini di sport, oltre le medaglie. Con il contributo del cardinale José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefetto del Dicastero per la Cultura e l'Educazione e di Athletica Vaticana e la partecipazione di vere e proprie leggende come Jannik Sinner, Nadia Comaneci, Federica Pellegrini, Novella Calligaris, Caterina Banti insieme a tante atlete e atleti paralimpici con Ambra Sabatini portabandiera e gli atleti rifugiati. Il comandante Daniele Busetto data l’importanza del libro in questo periodo di guerre diffuse e per la stima e amicizia con l’autore con cui ha organizzato con altri rappresentanti delle Forze Armate e delle Forze di Polizia i Primi Mondiali Militari a Roma nel 1995, ha deciso di promuoverlo nella sede dell’associazione a Porto Santo Stefano fino al 7 settembre 2024, ultimo giorno dei Giochi Paralimpici di Parigi.



At Artemare Club "Games of peace, the soul of the Olympics and Paralympics"

Yes from the first weekend of August Artemare Club exhibits the book "Games of peace, the soul of the Olympics and Paralympics” the volume on the true spirit of the Olympics edited by the general of the Guardia di Finanza Vincenzo Parrinello published by the Vatican Publishing House and promoted by Athletica Vaticana with the preface of Pope Francis that relaunches the Olympic truce and sport as an antidote to war. The volume, which was presented at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, exalts sport today more than ever as an opportunity for peace, for its popular and universal language, in particular with the Olympic truce proposed by the United Nations for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Paris. Through numerous testimonies of the protagonists of sport, it is a guide, a manual to live the soul and values of the Games, going to the heart of the stories of women and men of sport, beyond the medals. With the contribution of Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education and of Athletica Vaticana and the participation of true legends such as Jannik Sinner, Nadia Comaneci, Federica Pellegrini, Novella Calligaris, Caterina Banti together with many Paralympic athletes with Ambra Sabatini as flag bearer and refugee athletes. Commander Daniele Busetto, given the importance of the book in this period of widespread wars and for the esteem and friendship with the author with whom he organized the First Military World Championships in Rome in 1995 with other representatives of the Armed Forces and Police Forces, has decided to promote it at the association's headquarters in Porto Santo Stefano until September 7, 2024, last day of the Paralympic Games in Paris.



