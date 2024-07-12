Roma e i lucchetti dell’amore in America in Georgia

Argentario: Si, Roma non è solo da 3000 anni circa in Italia ma è anche da 190 anni in Georgia - Stati Uniti d’America, vicino ad Atlanta è ha un ponte per gli innamorati come il famoso Ponte Milvio della capitale raccontato da Federico Moccia e da un altrettanto popolare canzone di Tiziano Ferro. Racconta il comandante Daniele Busetto, che ringrazia una cara amica di Atlanta per avergli dato spunti geografici e romantici, la città “Rome” è un comune degli Stati Uniti d'America capoluogo della contea di Floyd nello Stato della Georgia con una popolazione di circa 36.000 persone, situata ai piedi degli Appalachi venne costruita alla confluenza dei fiumi Etowah e Oostanaula che formano il fiume Coosa, area occupata per lungo tempo dalla tribù dei Creek e successivamente dalla tribù dei Cherokee, la città che sviluppa su sette colline con i fiumi in mezzo a loro, una caratteristica simile alla capitale dell'Italia, ispirò i primi coloni euro-americani a chiamarla nel 1834 Rome - Roma in inglese e nel 1929 ricevette la statua di Romolo e Remo allattati da una lupa simbolo dell'antica Roma del governo italiano dell’epoca.

Si e anche Rome in Georgia ha un ponte dove vengono fatte le promesse di matrimonio e gli innamorati lasciano i lucchetti dell’amore che attraverso i millenni sono divenuti anche simbolo di devozione e di fedeltà, una bella e grande mappa del mondo in esposizione nella sede di Artemare Club nel Corso di Porto Santo Stefano in Maremma riporta i luoghi dove si possono trovare oltre alle due città già citate, su un ponte nella città di Mosca, lungo la Grande Muraglia spesso con l’aggiunta di un fiocchetto rosso segno d’amore eterno, centinaia di lucchetti sono applicati anche sulle inferriate del ponte di Kobe in Giappone chiamato anche ponte di Venere, Tornando nel nostro continente i lucchetti li troviamo a Pécs in Ungheria, nei i Paesi baltici a Riga e al Pont des Arts a Parigi. In Italia si trovano anche all’inferriata che circonda il monumento a Bernini, in mezzo a Ponte Vecchio a Firenze, nel Parco Sempione nel centro di Milano, alle inferriate del ponte delle Sirene in Liguria all’ormai celeberrimo muretto di Alassio, sul lungomare di Napoli con lo sfondo del Vesuvio. Infine negli Stati Uniti d’America una suggestiva cittadina del Nevada si chiama “Lovelock” - lucchetto dell’amore e ha pensato bene di sfruttare il suo nome posizionando dei grandi cartelli lungo le autostrade americane, ad uso degli innamorati, chi si ferma per un breve soggiorno in città, riceve in dono un lucchetto dell’amore da applicare ad una cancellata nel parco principale della città.



Rome and the locks of love in America in Georgia

Yes, Rome has not only been in Italy for about 3000 years but it has also been in Georgia - United States of America for 190 years, near Atlanta and has a bridge for lovers such as the famous Milvio Bridge of the capital told by Federico Moccia and an equally popular song by Tiziano Ferro. Commander Daniele Busetto says, who thanks a dear friend from Atlanta for giving him geographical and romantic ideas, the city "Rome" is a municipality in the United States of America capital of Floyd County in the State of Georgia with a population of about 36,000 people, located at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains it was built at the confluence of the Etowah and Oostanaula rivers that form the Coosa River, area occupied for a long time by the Creek tribe and later from the Cherokee tribe, the city that develops on seven hills with rivers in between them, a feature similar to the capital of Italy, inspired the first Euro-American settlers to call it Rome in 1834 - Rome in English and in 1929 received the statue of Romulus and Remus suckled by a she-wolf symbol of ancient Rome of the Italian government of the time. Yes and also Rome in Georgia it has a bridge where wedding vows are made and lovers leave the locks of love that through the millennia have also become a symbol of devotion and fidelity, a beautiful and large map of the world on display in the headquarters of Artemare Club in Corso di Porto Santo Stefano in Maremma shows the places where you can find them in addition to the two cities already mentioned, on a bridge in the city of Moscow, along the Great Wall often with the addition of a red bow as a sign of eternal love, hundreds of padlocks are also applied to the railings of the Kobe bridge in Japan also called Venus bridge, Returning to our continent the padlocks are found in Pécs in Hungary, in the Baltic countries in Riga and at the Pont des Arts in Paris. In Italy they can also be found at the railing that surrounds the monument to Bernini, in the middle of Ponte Vecchio in Florence, in the Sempione Park in the center of Milan, to the railings of the bridge of the Sirens in Liguria to the now famous wall of Alassio, on the seafront of Naples with the background of Vesuvius. Finally, in the United States of America, a charming town in Nevada is called "Lovelock" - love padlock and has seen fit to take advantage of its name by placing large signs along American highways, for the use of lovers, those who stop for a short stay in the city, receive as a gift a love padlock to be applied to a gate in the city's main park.



