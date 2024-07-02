Furto nella casa di Roma della Caterina Balivo mentre era all’Argentario

Roma: Sì, durante lo scorso weekend all’Argentario di Caterina Balivo, che ha partecipato anche al locale Festival, un gruppo di malviventi ha fatto irruzione nella residenza romana nell’assenza della presentatrice. I ladri si sarebbero intrufolati nel suo appartamento del quarto piano al quartiere Parioli forzando una finestra e domenica notte Caterina Balivo rientrando a Roma ha trovato segni di effrazione e ha subito allertato le autorità. Il bottino pare di orologi, gioielli e borse di lusso pare il per un valore di circa 300mila euro. Artemare Club, ricordando la nota conduttrice la sua mamma e il marito per la simpatica visita alla sede dell’associazione, spera che dalle immediate indagini venga ritrovata subito la refurtiva e arrestati i delinquenti.



Burglary in the Rome home of Caterina Balivo while she was in the Argentario

Yes, during the last weekend at the Argentario of Caterina Balivo, who also participated in the local Festival, a group of criminals broke into the Roman residence in the absence of the presenter. The thieves allegedly sneaked into her fourth-floor apartment in the Parioli district by forcing a window and on Sunday night Caterina Balivo returned to Rome and found signs of a break-in and immediately alerted the the authorities. The loot seems to be watches, jewelry and luxury bags for a value of about 300 thousand euros. Artemare Club, remembering the well-known presenter with her mother and husband for the nice visit to the headquarters of the association, hopes that the immediate investigations will immediately find the stolen goods and arrest the criminals.